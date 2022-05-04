Cincinnati Bell snaps up ATC's Agile

Altafiber's new name is intended to reflect its move to go "all fibre" and was unveiled in March. Now it has closed on its acquisition of Agile Network Builders, formerly a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, which designs, builds, and manages wireless infrastructure assets and data networks.

Agile utilises data centres, communication towers, fibre, and wireless technology to deliver middle mile, last mile, and campus connectivity for public safety entities, cellular carriers, and rural Internet Service Providers.

In 2019 towerco InSite Wireless Group took a controlling stake in Agile and in 2020 American Tower Corporation (ATC) acquired InSite for US$3.5 billion.

Commenting on Altafiber's acquisition in Agile, Leigh Fox, President and CEO of Altafiber said: “The need for quality connectivity is greater than ever.

“Our partnership with Agile means more individuals, families, companies, and communities will have access to education, healthcare, employment, and economic development opportunities.”

The Ohio-based Agile leases wireless infrastructure assets to third parties and provides connectivity through hybrid fibre wireless data networks in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Altafiber supplies fibre-based services in Greater Cincinnati and provides backhaul services to the majority of the cellular macro towers in the region.

Altafiber said that through this acquisition it can "dramatically increase capabilities for territories served" and create new opportunities to increase digital equity in the companies’ footprints through hybrid network technologies.

“Agile has a long history of leveraging partnerships and network design expertise to bring value to our customers,” said Kyle Quillen, founder and CEO of Agile. “With so many synergies, joining the altafiber family will only strengthen our existing relationships and pave the way for an exciting future.”