Telehouse Europe appoints new managing director

Takamuro previously held the role of deputy managing director for Telehouse Europe, has been promoted to the role of managing director with full responsibility for the leadership and development of Telehouse Europe.

In her new role, Takamuro lead on innovation and improving customer experience across the business, continuing to be based in London, at the Telehouse Europe HQ.

“It’s a very exciting time to be leading Telehouse Europe," commented Takamuro.

"The company has a long-established reputation for excellence in the connectivity and data centre market, and we are deeply committed to bringing reliability, resilience, and best-in-class connectivity to each and every one of our customers across the continent. I look forward to developing ambitious plans for the future alongside more efficient, effective, and sustainable ways of working.”

Takamuro enters the role with over 25 years’ experience in the data centre industry, joining Telehouse in 2021 from parent company KDDI. Her telecoms career began in 1995, before moving on to lead global sales and business development for major manufacturers and finance companies.

As managing director, Takamuro will leverage her years of industry experience and strategic skills to Telehouse, leading initiatives including staff welfare, client satisfaction, as well as the company’s ongoing sustainability goals.

Earlier this month, Telehouse announced a collaboration with software provider EkkoSense, enabling the firm to achieve an anticipated 461 tonne reduction in CO2 carbon emissions at its Telehouse North site by the end of the year.

Takamuro's appointment comes at a key point in the growth of Telehouse, following the launch of its largest facility, Telehouse South, in London Docklands in the spring of 2022, marking the company’s fifth Docklands based data centre and supporting the growing need for colocation services and access to cloud providers and managed services.