Telehouse to achieve 461 tonne reduction in carbon emissions

EkkoSense’s ML and AI-powered optimisation technology monitors and visalises the performance of data centre sites.

Following an initial trial at Telehouse North that was implemented at the end of 2021, a 10% cooling power reduction has been achieved, leading to reduced carbon emissions.

Its success means that the technology is now being rolled out to other data centres at the Telehouse London Docklands campus.

“We’ve already made significant carbon emission reductions from an initial rollout of EkkoSense, and we’re eager to implement the software around our wider campus to extend these capabilities,” said Paul Lewis, senior operations director at Telehouse.

“It’s very difficult to manually inspect every element of a data centre to identify inefficiencies and make improvements. EkkoSense provides a highly granular level of data and visualisation to help support our green agenda and ensure our customers meet their sustainability targets.”

The software works by analysing in real-time thousands of temperature and cooling points across the site to identify where levels of cooling can be tweaked and dramatically increased the level of data available to operations teams.

The technology has also proven beneficial at a time of record-breaking temperatures in the UK. During July and August, the software enabled the organisation to monitor and protect equipment and maintain uptime.