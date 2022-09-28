Zayo expands fibre footprint to São Paulo

São Paulo has become one of the world's key financial markets, driving the demand for diverse, high-bandwidth connectivity in the region. Zayo’s expansion into São Paulo will give its financial services customers direct access to trade execution and market data across multiple asset classes.

The new route offers pre-provisioned capacity and fixed routing to four different São Paulo data centres.

The new São Paulo route joins Zayo’s Global Exchange Network of high-speed routes connecting key commercial and financial exchanges across major markets, including New York City, Chicago, the New Jersey Equity Triangle, and London. With recent rollouts as part of the Global Low Latency Network, between the US and Tokyo, and Toronto to Chicago.

Zayo’s Global Exchange Network consists of 15 million miles of fibre and all of Zayo’s routes are serviced and implemented by a dedicated operations team that is available 24/7.

“Zayo’s Global Exchange Network is the lifeblood of major financial exchanges in the world. Our low latency and carrier-class services are fuelling some of the biggest centres of commerce and internet exchanges across the globe and solving major metro and reliability issues in areas that have typically been hard to execute on,” said Derek Gillespie, managing director and global head of enterprise sales at Zayo.

“This is why we are dedicated to continuously expanding, improving and diversifying our routes in order to support the fast-paced growth and high demand for connectivity that is essential to all of our clients’ growth and success.”

Earlier this year, Zayo invested more than $250 million towards network infrastructure expansion and modernisation. The investment was used to complete new long haul and subsea cable routes as well as increase capacity and improve latency of its existing fibre footprint.

The company also upgraded its Wave backbone from 100G to 400G in North America and Europe and completed the acquisition of QOS Networks, to bolster its secure edge networking services.