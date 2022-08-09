Exa appoints Frank de Fremery as head of data centres

In a statement on LinkedIn, the data centre firm said de Fremery will be responsible for “driving efficiency and growth” of its data centre and colocation business.

Exa Infrastructure operates over 300 facilities in Europe and Northern America, including 14 carrier-neutral Tier3 equivalent data centres.

“Our approach has always been to allow a unique level of customisation of space, power, and services,” it added in the statement.

“As a niche colocation provider, EXA goes the extra mile to design and build customised solutions for customers and the industry specific expertise that Frank will add to our business represent an added value for our customers.

de Fremery began his career at AT&T Unisource before moving to Global Crossing in the USA, then to Linxtelecom in Eastern Europe.

He later set up his own consultancy firm, before returning to the Netherlands to head up AC Niellsen Data Centers.