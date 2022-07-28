Stack Infrastructure launches Milan data centre

The new facility was constructed in less than a year on land acquired by the company in 2021 and brings the company’s live data centre capacity in Italy to 120,000 square meters and 50MW+ of power.

The new site is powered by 100% renewable energy, uses multiple built-in energy-saving features including photovoltaic panels and heat isolation infrastructure, and prequalifies for LEED Gold certification.

“We believe Italy’s data centre landscape is at the outset of a significant growth trend,” said John Eland, CEO of Stack EMEA.

“Our latest investment in the region is a key component to our EMEA expansion strategy and solidifies our position as our clients’ trusted development and operational partner in the markets most essential to their own growth.”

In addition to its operational facilities, Stack owns more than 100,000 square meters (of expansion land in Siziano which can support over 80MW of power.

“As digitalisation accelerates in Italy in both the public and private sectors, and as hyperscalers continue to broaden their availability, we are ever more aware of the increasing need for new capacity,” said Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of Stack EMEA – Italy.

“The opening of our new facility demonstrates that Stack has once again benefitted from its solid local relationships to rapidly deliver scalable, sustainable capacity for our clients.”

In related news, June saw Stack, in partnership with Hickory, an Australian commercial real estate developer, plan to develop an Australian national data centre platform.

Spanning three Australian markets, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth, the project is comprised of the construction of a 72MW campus in Truganina in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

The site is due to be completed in early 2023 and will include two 36MW buildings with separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services.