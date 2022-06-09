Stack Infrastructure deploys 124MW of capacity across Australia

“Stack’s expansion into Australia, building on our recent Japan development, exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in core regional markets that are strategically important to our clients,” said Pithambar Gona, chief executive officer – APAC, Stack Infrastructure.

“The partnership with Hickory demonstrates our ability to leverage our partnership model and expertise to the benefit of our customers while attracting leading data centre talent regionally to the Stack platform.”

Spanning three Australian markets, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth, the project is comprised of the construction of a 72MW campus in Truganina in Melbourne’s western suburbs. The site is due to be completed in early 2023 and will include two 36MW buildings with separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services.

The project will also see Stack Australia expand into two emerging hyperscale markets, including a 28MW data centre in Hume, Canberra and a 24MW data centre in Wangara, Perth.

Both developments have received development approval, with the ground-breaking due to commence in the third quarter of 2022 with delivery by the second half of 2023.

“Hickory is well-positioned to help concurrently develop efficient facilities across three key locations,” said Michael Argyrou, CEO of Hickory.

“Partnering with Stack enables us to leverage an outstanding global operating platform and innovative capital solutions to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets.”

As part of this partnership, Hickory’s data centre management team led by Joel O’Halloran, Michael Gunton, and James Veness will join the Stack global platform.

The deal is subject to review by the Foreign Investment Review Board and approval by the Australian Commonwealth Treasurer under Australian foreign investment rules.