Proximus’ spectrum spend reaches €600m

This comes in addition to the recently acquired spectrum package in the 900MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz, 700MHz and 3600MHz bands.

It represents a total investment of €600 million over the course of 20 years, the operator said in a statement.

“Proximus is looking to build the best gigabit network for Belgium and is already rolling out fibre on a large scale,” Guillaume Boutin, CEO of the Proximus Group said.

“We are therefore very satisfied with the outcome of this auction. The valuable spectrum package we have acquired will allow us to roll out 5G in an optimal way and make a difference in terms of network quality, as we aim to offer the best mobile experience in Belgium.”

The latest phase of the spectrum auction was organised by Belgian regulator BIPPT and ended yesterday morning.

Proximus says its latest spectrum allocation will allow it to increase its mobile capacity and keep up with its customers’ data usage which is expected to continue growing over the coming years.

It isn’t just spectrum that is key to Proximus’ future, however, with the company recently announcing a cybersecurity partnership with Zimperium.