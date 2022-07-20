Proximus boosts mobile defence with Zimperium partnership

The deal will see Proximus offer Zimperium’s zIPS, an advanced mobile threat defence (MTD) platform as an integrated subscription service to provide device protection across its enterprise segment.

Alex Lorette, VP for enterprise solutions and platforms for Proximus said: “The rising threat of cyber-attacks is a major concern for our customers.

“A major trend are threats that specifically target mobile, like SMS-phishing, social media phishing and mobile malware such as Flubot and Pegasus. Yet users don’t have a trusted method of protecting against these growing range of attacks.”

Research from Google’s Project Zero team found that vulnerabilities against mobile devices were exploited more in 2021 than in the previous five years combined.

It found that the total number of exploits more than doubled to 58, with 17 targeted at mobile operating systems.

“We are seeing a significant rise in adoption of mobile threat defence from telecommunication service providers that want to include it as part of the subscription offering,” said Ashish Patel, general manager for the EMEA region at Zimperium.

“Proximus and other progressive operators have the ambition to make cyber protection readily available and easily deployable for all consumers and especially enterprise customers that are the target of organised cyber criminals.”