TIM pre-empts bids for national strategic cloud hub for Italy

Alan Burkitt-Gray
July 11, 2022 12:53 PM
Telecom Italia

TIM has united with two other leading Italian companies and a state bank to claim rights to supply cloud solutions and services to the government.

The former Telecom Italia, now TIM, said it has exercised “the pre-emption right” to create a new national strategic hub for Italy, called Polo Strategico Nazionale (PSN).

Its partners in the project are Leonardo, the aerospace and military company formerly known as Finmeccanica, plus the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s own IT company, Sogei. They are backed by state finance bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Essentially, the four are circumventing the normal European Union (EU) rules for tendering for large contracts, by saying the pre-emption right is “in compliance with the applicable legislation and the tender documentation”.

The plan to build PSN, the Italian national strategic hub, “provides for the creation and management of an infrastructure to supply cloud solutions and services for public administration, with the aim of ensuring the highest possible level of efficiency, security and reliability of the data”, said TIM.

It added: “The initiative is part of the overall plan to speed up the country’s digital transformation to provide innovative services to citizens and businesses as required by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and by digital infrastructure regulations.”

This is separate from Noovle, part of the TIM group, which provides services for all companies with solutions in the cloud chain. In addition TIM last month supported a new Google Cloud region in Milan.

Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
