Google opens Milan cloud region in partnership with TIM

"Organisations everywhere need the capacity to run mission-critical applications at the speed their customers expect," said Fabio Fregi, country manager - Italy, Google Cloud, in a blog post.

"This new region is a strong step towards building regional capacity that meets the needs of the Italian digital economy, from availability and data residency to digital sovereignty and sustainability."

The new Milan region, known as europe-west8, is now part of the company's global network of 34 regions and 103 zones.

It is the first of two regions Google is launching in Italy with second in Turin due to go live in the coming months.

Built in collaboration with Telecom Italia (TIM), the new Milan region aims deliver public, private, and hybrid cloud services to help Italian companies of all sizes.

“The partnership between TIM and Google Cloud will accelerate the digitisation of companies, public administrations and private citizens. Customers will benefit from innovative, flexible and secure digital solutions thanks to the new Italian Google Cloud regions and TIM's sustainable data centres," adds Elio Schiavo, chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer, TIM.

The new Milan region launches with three cloud zones and Google services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity, as well as features such as data residency controls, default encryption, organisational policies, and VPC Service Controls.

“The availability of two Google Cloud regions in Italy is a strategic asset for Intesa Sanpaolo," said Enrico Bagnasco, executive director IT head office department, Intesa Sanpaolo, an Italian banking group.

"The Cloud will in fact become a real extension of our information system, allowing us a rapid digitisation of critical processes with significant competitive advantages: in fact, we will be able to serve families and businesses more and more quickly with innovative tools, easy to use and in line with the growing digitisation needs of the country, positioning us as a leader also in the technological field."