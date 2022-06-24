DartPoints to expand and upgrade Greenville data centre

Specifically, the company will add a power room and electrical service entrance area that can accommodate 17,000 additional square feet, while also updating electrical systems, including switchgear, generators and electrical distribution.

Once completed, the upgrades will add much-needed local digital infrastructure, improve security and safety at the facility, and laying the foundations for future scalability.

"This investment reinforces our dedication to continuing to serve as the colocation, cloud, security, and data backup leader in Greenville and the Upstate region," said Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints.

"This expansion not only strengthens the state's internet connectivity ecosystem, but it also boosts the local economy as a whole. South Carolinians have been faced with a concerning digital divide and lack of high-performing internet infrastructure, and we're proud to fill those gaps for local residents that we've loved serving for the past 15 years."

DartPoints' Greenville data centre, located at 78 Global Drive in the city's Global Business Park, is an enterprise-class facility that offers access to I-85 and I-385 (interstate highways).

In addition, due to its location, Greenville offers an ideal location for data centre and disaster recovery its low risk of disasters, as well as burgeoning IT industry and low-cost utilities.

"We've worked hard to create a business-friendly environment in our state because it means companies come here, invest in our communities, and ultimately improve the quality of life for our people, and that's exactly what DartPoints has done in their 15 years in South Carolina," said Henry McMaster, South Carolina Governor.

"We're grateful for DartPoints' commitment to investing in South Carolinians and doing its important, innovative work in Greenville."

In related news April saw DartPoints launch Bridge IX — the first public internet exchange in the state — became operational in Columbia, South Carolina.