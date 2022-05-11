Liquid adds 800Gbps of subsea capacity in Mombasa

At 25,000km, the PEACE cable itself connects Asia, Africa and Europe, with landings in Pakistan, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Malta, Seychelles and Kenya. Following an upgrade earlier this year, the Mediterranean route offers 25Tbps per fibre pair.

Liquid will extend this new capacity to many destinations, including access to other subsea cable landing stations, such as Luanda in Angola, Muanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Pointe Noire in Congo. This has led to the first protected, reliable, and high-capacity route between the two coasts of the continent, enabling a new global internet route between Asia and the US, via Africa.

David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport, a division of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said: "We are delighted to provide new subsea capacity between Mombasa, Karachi and Marseille, with extensions planned towards Singapore and Asia. This creates a cost-effective, low-latency and diverse route that our customers can leverage to serve their business-critical connectivity needs. The submarine cable will be ready in 2022.

" We have been working closely with PEACE to extend the subsea capacity to more landlocked countries (including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi and the north-east of DRC). This is critical for our customers to leverage higher bandwidth, and it is expected to make the internet faster and more affordable in the region," he added.

Liquid said the additional capacity will help increase the proliferation of faster and more affordable internet, cloud and cyber security services across Africa.

Eurin added: "Connecting Africa to the rest of the world and unleashing its young and dynamic workforce potential may be the key to catapulting Africa's international trade and economies to a whole new level. The PEACE deal is another crucial step on that journey."