AST SpaceMobile named Sean Wallace as CFO

Effective as of 10 May 2022, Wallace will succeed Tom Severson, following his planned retirement.

He enters the role bringing with it decades of diverse financial experience across emerging markets, capital markets and international telecoms operations to AST SpaceMobile's executive team.

"Sean is a strong addition to the company. I’m extremely proud to add Sean to our executive management team," said Abel Avellan, founder, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

"Finding Sean was part of a careful long search that allowed our current CFO, Tom Severson, the opportunity to retire at this time. We are incredibly grateful to Tom for his years of service and his contributions to the company.”

He most recently served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Cogent Communications. During his tenure, he was focused on capital raising, evaluating strategic opportunities as well as financial planning and analysis.

Wallace joins AST SpaceMobile as it readies for the planned summer 2022 launch of BlueWalker 3, its test satellite with an aperture of 693 square feet that is designed to communicate directly with mobile phones via 3GPP standard frequencies.

“I am honoured to join this amazing team and excited to help lead the company through its next phase of growth – with a mission of eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers,” said Wallace.

Last month, AST SpaceMobile partnered Globe o explore the expansion of services in Philippines using satellites.

Through a memorandum of understanding, the two companies will collaborate on the deployment of AST SpaceMobile's mobile broadband service in the Philippines.