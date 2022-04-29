Globe and AST SpaceMobile partner on satellite mobile broadband

Through a memorandum of understanding, the two companies will collaborate on the deployment of AST SpaceMobile's mobile broadband service in the Philippines.

Once operational, AST SpaceMobile aims to deliver the first satellite broadband service directly to standard mobile phones in the country. While Globe will benefit from expanded coverage to its telecom services, beyond that of land-based cell towers.

AST SpaceMobile mobile broadband service will offer voice, video, data and internet access via 2G, 4G/LTE and 5G signals and will serve as a via alternative during disasters and emergencies.

“This collaboration is another step in Globe's continuing initiatives to provide digital connectivity to remote rural communities as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Gerhard Tan, network strategy and technology enablement director at Globe.

“Space-based broadband, otherwise known as Global Mobile Personal Communications Services, or GMPCS, is the new frontier in connectivity. We are proud to take the first step towards the adoption of this planned breakthrough technology that could address the need for reliable and practical mobile broadband connectivity, especially in geographically isolated and connectivity-challenged areas in the Philippines.”

Earlier this year, Globe confirmed that it has more than doubled its fibre-to-the-home connections in 2021, bring the total to 1.4 million lines, representing an increase of 208% in number of connections.

Quarter-on-quarter the number went up 38.6% and at the same time, built 1,407 new cell tower sites, including 4G/LTE and 5G. It also upgraded 22,300 mobile sites and installed over 2,000 5G outdoor sites and in-building solutions.

For its 2022 outlook, the company has targeted capital expenditure of P89 billion (US$1.7 billion) to bolster its infrastructure, including new cell site builds, upgrades to 4G/LTE and 5G rollout as well as more fibre to the home.