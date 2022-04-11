Globe triples Philippines FTTH connections, raises capex

Globe says it rolled out 1.4 million FTTH lines in 2021 “in response to the huge demand for faster connectivity at home”.

This represents an increase in 208% in number of connections – effectively more than tripling the total number.

Barbie Dapul (pictured), VP for marketing for the company’s Globe At Home service, said: “Putting fibre to homes remains a focus area for Globe as we aspire to expand our reach and market share. We continue to invest in this area as we continue to see huge potential to expand our fibre footprint nationwide.”

Quarter-by-quarter the number went up 38.6%, says Globe, which faces competition not just from PLDT but also from China Telecom-backed Dito and from SpaceX, whose Starlink satellite service is to be licensed in the Philippines.

Globe said its fibre service “empowers more customers to maximize the power of digital technology in remote learning, digital entertainment, and livelihood and productivity at home”.

The company said its Globe At Home service revenues reached a 10% increase to a record high of P29.4 billion (US$560 million) in 2021 from P26.8 billion ($514 million) in 2020. This also surpassed 2019’s pre-pandemic revenues by 35%.

Globe said its 2022 capital expenditure would be $1.70 billion, to be spent on FTTH, mobile cell sites, upgrading to 4G and accelerating the rollout of 5G.