The Digital Digest: Alliances, exchanges and the GLF

Alan covers Huawei's financial results, which showed the impact of ongoing sanctions on the vendor's bottom line.

Over in Dubai for Capacity Middle East, Natalie brings us the details on Alliance Networks, a new digital infrastructure services company, aiming to bridge high speed connectivity infrastructure with data centres and exchange platforms. And Saf covers new latest from Iraq, where DE-CIX is to operate an IX under its as-a-service model.

Joining the conversation this week, the newly-appointed director of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum, Annabel Helm, talks about the importance of keeping the world connected in a fragmented marketplace – as well as the latest from the Forum.

Season 4, episode 12 is presented by editor Melanie Mingas and edited by Richard Cosgrove. The episode features editor-at-large Alan Burkitt-Gray, deputy editor Natalie Bannerman and reporter Saf Malik.

