Chief Telecom to boost global reach with AMS-IX alliance
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Chief Telecom to boost global reach with AMS-IX alliance

Saf Malik
June 24, 2024 11:52 AM
AMS, Chief, HGC.png

Chief Telecom (Chief), the operator of Taiwan’s largest internet exchange (IX), AMS-IX and HGC Global Communications (HGC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide 'total business solutions' to their customers.

The agreement facilitates seamless traffic exchange between Tapei Internet Exchange (TPIX) and AMS-IX Hong Kong.

By leveraging the partnership, TPIX members can expand their network resources and facilitate content sharing and localisation, not only within Hong Kong but also across HGC’s extensive global network.

The deal allows members to reach other AMS-IX exchanges in Asia such as Singapore, Bangkok and Manila as well as global IX’s including Amsterdam and Chicago.

AMS-IX Hong Kong members can enjoy an additional 170 network connections and tap into the local user base in Taiwan through TPIX.

This expanded connectivity and access is expected to drive more traffic to both AMS-IX Hong Kong and TPIX members.

The reciprocal benefits of this partnership allow the connected parties to penetrate each other’s markets and reach a broader audience base, contributing to the growth of the cross-border peering ecosystem’, the companies said in a release.

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and Networks
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe