DE-CIX and NOCIX announce strategic partnership

Global Internet Exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX and NOCIX, a Kansas City-based data centre operator and colocation provider, have announced they will partner to link the NOCIX data centre in Kansas City with DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York City and Dallas.

The partnership will offer NOCIX customers direct access to over 280 networks in New York and 150 in Dallas.

It will facilitate direct connections to multiple cloud services and remote access to other DE-CIX Exchanges spanning from Phoenix, Arizona, to Frankfurt, Germany.

The benefits include cost-effective, low-latency pathways crucial for mission-critical hosting needs.

By integrating with DE-CIX New York and Dallas, NOCIX can now offer its customers access to the extensive Northeast and Texan digital ecosystems. The interconnection extends NOCIX’s reach to other regional IX players like SIX (Seattle) and MICE (Minneapolis), totaling 14 IXs across the United States.

Ed d’Agostino, vice president of DE-CIX North America, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to be working with NOCIX to bring their facility online at DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas.

"Together, we are pioneering a new type of partnership that will allow data centers from throughout the US, from outside of the major metros, to partner with us and benefit from our vast interconnection ecosystem.”

Aaron Wendel from NOCIX highlighted the advantages for their clients: “Working with DE-CIX brings new capabilities to our customers in Kansas City. DE-CIX is a partner of choice in further extending our reach because of their unique position as the dominant commercial IX operator in the world.

"This partnership brings immense value and diversity to our overall peering ecosystem, adding to the already many switches for various IXs in our facility.”

This partnership leverages DE-CIX’s turnkey connectivity solutions, enabling data centres outside major metropolitan hubs to access crucial regional, national, and international networks.

By connecting to DE-CIX’s ecosystem, regional data centres can now offer immediate access to a vast array of carriers and neutral interconnection platforms.

The agreement provides data centre customers with direct access to cloud connectivity solutions across multiple locations, including the dedicated cloud exchange in Seattle.