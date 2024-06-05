GLF launches charter to transform and secure global messaging ecosystem

The ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to restore trust within the global messaging ecosystem. The newly launched “Messaging Charter” is set to enhance trust, security, and innovation within the industry, ensuring a sustainable and efficient messaging environment for enterprises and consumers alike.

In a period where the SMS landscape is undergoing significant transformation, bringing both innovation and challenges, SMS remains the only truly ubiquitous messaging channel. Therefore, the GLF is committed to establishing a sustainable, long-term model for SMS as a valuable communication channel.

The whitepaper highlights the critical role of SMS in enterprise communication, noting its global reach, versatility, and the increasing adoption of rich communication services (RCS) as well as proposes a framework for the industry to adhere to in order to ensure the longevity and viability of the SMS ecosystem.

"We are proud to introduce the GLF Messaging Charter, a pivotal step towards building a more secure, transparent, and innovative global messaging ecosystem," said Nabil Baccouche, co-chair of the GLF's Future of SMS Taskforce and Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&.

By addressing key industry challenges such as fraud and commercial transparency, we are committed to ensuring that SMS remains a vital and trusted communication channel for enterprises and consumers worldwide. This charter underscores our dedication to fostering an environment where advanced communication technologies can thrive."

Addressing Industry Challenges

The whitepaper identifies several challenges that hinder the current messaging ecosystem:

Fraud and Security: increasing volumes of fraudulent and Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) have been reported, impacting real costs for enterprises while hindering the trust and relevance of the channel.

Commercial Structures: some existing commercial setups often lead to unaffordability and lack transparency, sometimes resulting in misbehaviours and damaging conducts.

Innovation: the pace of innovation in carrier messaging, while steady, faces strong competition from alternative channels, affecting its perceived relevance for enterprises.

The GLF Messaging Charter: Building a Trusted Ecosystem

The GLF Messaging Charter introduces a comprehensive framework to address these challenges:

Improve Quality: committed to guaranteeing standards in message delivery, ensuring high success rates and minimising fraud.

Reduce Fraudulent Traffic: Implementation of anti-fraud measures, including an Anti-Fraud Code of Conduct and real-time detection solutions.

Commercial Transparency: establishing commercial structures based on delivered rather than submitted messages, fostering a fairer and more sustainable ecosystem.

Commitment to Innovation: aiming to extend the carrier messaging proposition to include RCS and network APIs, thereby encouraging the adoption of secure and advanced communication technologies.

Industry-Wide Support

The charter has been developed by a GLF taskforce spearheaded by Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e& and Alexandre Pebereau, CEO, iBASIS.

The taskforce features a further 10 major international carriers represented by experts in the field: Airtel, Axiata, BICS, Console Connect, du, e&, HGC Global Communications, iBASIS, Orange Wholesale, STC, Telin, Telefonica and Vodafone.

The Taskforce has consulted extensively with leading technology companies and global SMS buyers to ensure that their recommendations are supported by the industry.

The Charter has also been endorsed by the GLF Board and is supported by a new SMS Anti-Fraud Code of Conduct jointly owned by the GLF and the i3Forum.

The SMS Anti-Fraud Code of Conduct was launched on 16 May with a signing ceremony which took place during ITW 2024. 18 companies have already signed. The GLF and i3Forum have a proven track record in combating fraud as they own and enforce the International Voice Code of Conduct which has been widely adopted by international carriers who have implemented key changes which has enabled voice as a channel to maintain consumer trust.

This collective effort signals a unified intention to restore trust and drive the messaging industry forward.

Roadmap for Implementation

The GLF invites all carriers and SMS service providers to sign the “Messaging Charter,” promoting these commitments to mobile network operators (MNOs). The GLF will also implement an attestation process to certify carrier compliance, ensuring adherence to the charter's principles.

"I am proud to see the global carrier community unite with a shared vision for the future of SMS. Ten years ago, the industry successfully collaborated to combat fraud in voice. Today, the launch of the Messaging Charter is a pivotal step towards ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the SMS ecosystem. By fostering trust and eliminating fraudulent practices, we are paving the way for a secure and innovative messaging environment that benefits enterprises and consumers alike" said Alexandre Pebereau, co-chair of the GLF's Future of SMS Taskforce and CEO of iBASIS.

Download a free copy of the groundbreaking initiative to restore trust within the global messaging ecosystem by clicking here.