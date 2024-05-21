Telecom Egypt partners with Huawei Cloud to host Huawei’s first public cloud in Egypt and Northern Africa

This launch aligns perfectly with Telecom Egypt’s strategy to position Egypt as the premium regional digital hub, promoting the development of cloud computing and digital services, and underscores Telecom Egypt’s and Huawei's commitment to enabling Egypt’s transformation in the digital era.

Hosting Huawei Cloud in Telecom Egypt's data centers ensures seamless reachability to more than 60 countries around the globe, capitalizing on more than 14 submarine cable systems, which are set to increase to 18 cable systems by 2025, in addition to the massive national reach of enterprises and SMEs in Egypt.

Beyond hosting, Telecom Egypt is leveraging its extensive network and expertise to seamlessly integrate Huawei Cloud solutions with existing infrastructure. This ensures a smooth transition to the cloud and unlocks the full potential of these advanced services.

Furthermore, Huawei Cloud offers comprehensive scenario-based solutions and extensive professional services (over 240+, covering cloud construction, migration, utilization, and management) to cater to evolving business needs in Egypt, allowing users to focus on business innovation while benefiting from a secure and reliable cloud environment.

For over two decades, Huawei has built a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa. By introducing Huawei Cloud, Telecom Egypt and Huawei are showcasing their commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and services that cater to the evolving needs of the market, allowing businesses across various industries, such as e-commerce, live streaming, sharing economy, and more, to have access to advanced, reliable, and secure cloud solutions, empowering them to drive innovation and achieve sustainable growth. Additionally, launching the cloud is expected to generate a multitude of job opportunities for youth in Egypt and many countries in North, West and Central Africa.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, at Telecom Egypt, commented:

“We are thrilled to host Huawei Cloud in Telecom Egypt’s state-of-the-art, Tier III certified data center located in the Smart Village Campus, which is connected to EG-IX, an open access internet exchange platform, and a fully meshed subsea and terrestrial network that connects Huawei Cloud to the globe.

This cooperation represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies, as Telecom Egypt’s hosting services will enable access to all networks in Egypt, supporting businesses and contributing to Telecom Egypt’s vision of becoming a thriving global digital hub through its associated eco-system.”

Mr. Jim Liu, Chief Executive Officer at Huawei Egypt, commented:

"The introduction of Huawei Cloud in Egypt signifies a remarkable shift, as it strives to establish a strong basis for industry digitalization, enabling numerous sectors to benefit from advanced intelligent engines. Additionally, our longstanding partnership with Telecom Egypt embodies our unwavering dedication to bringing cutting-edge technologies and services to Egypt, with a shared commitment to making the world a better place. Through collaborating with our valued partners, our collective mission is to accelerate the intelligent era, ensuring its success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Mr. Jim Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Egypt

It is worth mentioning that over the past four years, Huawei Cloud has focused on delivering advanced cloud services, providing local support, and fostering an open collaborative ecosystem. Its value proposition, known as "Three-building, Seven-operating, Safer Migration to the Cloud," is based on comprehensive disaster recovery plans, a robust 1+7 layer cloud-native security architecture, the Security Cloud Brain, and an intelligent cloud management architecture supporting up to Level 5 VDC management. These measures ensure a highly reliable, ultra-secure, and efficient cloud service experience for users, allowing Huawei Cloud, with its partners, to continue working actively to achieve even greater results, making a significant impact across various industries and shaping the future of the digital era.

About Telecom Egypt

Telecom Egypt is the full-service telecom operator in Egypt providing a wide array of telecom services to a diverse customer base. Serving individuals, communities, SOHOs, SMEs and large enterprises, Telecom Egypt offers a comprehensive, innovative, and diversified portfolio of services, ranging from fixed and mobile voice to essential data solutions that are crucial in today’s digital landscape. These services also include high-speed internet, smart solutions, data center facilities, and cloud computing solutions tailored for businesses. With a rich heritage of about 170 years, Telecom Egypt continues to lead the Egyptian telecom market by providing cutting-edge technology, robust infrastructure, and an extensive network of subsea cables to meet the needs of its enterprise and consumer clientele. The company's pivotal role in Egypt's telecommunications landscape is underscored by its expansive network coverage, broad service range, and dedication to fostering innovation. Aside from its mobile operation "WE", Telecom Egypt holds a significant 45% ownership stake in Vodafone Egypt. Telecom Egypt’s shares and GDRs (Ticker: ETEL.CA; TEEG.LN) are traded on the Egyptian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Please refer to Telecom Egypt’s full financial disclosures on ir.te.eg

About Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud is one of the world’s leading cloud service providers with partners from across the continents. Adopting the approach of Everything as a Service, Huawei Cloud is dedicated to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world. We believe that the future is all about intelligence, and digitalization is the path for enterprises to get there. The key to successful digitalization is to think cloud native, act cloud native. Huawei Cloud works with customers, partners, and developers, always innovating and bringing reality to our vision of building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence.

For more information, visit: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/