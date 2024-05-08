Establishing Asia-Pacific as a pinnacle in digital and intelligent infrastructure

Data suggests that Asia Pacific is seeing unprecedented investment in the industrial digital and intelligent transformation. The region's AI market is expected to quadruple in the coming years according to numbers from DataGuidance. This has prompted countries in the region to begin introducing national AI strategies and action plans for a digital and intelligent future.

Stories in Asia Pacific echo global trends as well: The Huawei Intelligent Economy White Paper suggests the intelligent economy could be worth US$18.8 trillion by 2030.

For countries to fully unleash intelligent productivity, we believe, they must act now and introduce digital and intelligent tools into industries. This means industrial digital and intelligent transformation is key.

In order to offer various industries a reference model of how a successful intelligent transformation can happen in terms of building their ICT architecture, based on our practices of over 200 solutions in over 20 industries, Huawei has proposed a 6-layer “reference architecture”.

Within this architecture, the “Digital and Intelligent Infrastructure”– which refers to network, storage, computing, and cloud – can act as the cornerstone of the whole industrial intelligent process. This is because it determines whether the massive amount of data, one of the key elements driving AI, can be transmitted, stored, invoked and processed efficiently and agilely.

We also firmly believe that the region's rollout of digital and intelligent infrastructure will determine whether it will continue to move up in the global value chain.

With Asia-Pacific countries striving to build leading digital and intelligent infrastructure, we are proud to see many customers have put their faith in us because of our three key strengths.

1) The first strength is our full-stack technology and solution throughout the IT architecture of the network layer, storage layer, and cloud computing layer.

For example, in finance, our optical transmission technology delivers ultra-high bandwidth of up to 19.2 terabits per second. This enables real-time transmission and replication of ‘disaster recovery data’ between the main and backup data centres of banks.

Huawei's “all-flash active-active” solution combines with our strengths in storage, fibre-optic networks, IP networks, and data communication to provide “multi-domain collaboration”. This allows the IT systems to recover from a breakdown within two minutes, which is the fastest in the industry.

Huawei Cloud’s GaussDB (DWS) Real-time Data Warehouse can have up to 480 nodes with a single cluster, that can handle data processing requests from over 10,000 analysts online, supporting banks to shorten their online transaction response time from seconds to milliseconds.

2) The second strength is our deep understanding of various industries.

In aviation, efficiency is essential. Huawei has provided China’s Xi’an airport with big data platforms for data storage and computing, whilst offering tools like ROMA for airport data accessing and sharing, DataArts for data governance, and ModelArts for AI algorithm training and inference. These have enabled the aggregation and modelling of over 60 types of data across more than 10 entities, including the airport itself, airlines, and air traffic controllers, helping to improve ETA (estimated times of arrival) accuracy from less than 50% to 90%.

In electricity, Huawei and Indonesia's national power company, PLN, are developing the Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) and a high-performance ECU with “Device-Edge-Pipe-Cloud” architecture to achieve “15-minute real-time line loss analysis”, thus reducing the line loss caused by electricity theft and meter reading faults.

Furthermore, Thai university SWU has partnered with Huawei to build smart campus networks. It has seen network speeds increase 10-fold since deploying Huawei's Wi-Fi solution which features low-latency, and full coverage. Our core switches have also brought about a 20-fold increase in bandwidth. Now, over 30,000 teachers and students enjoy Wi-Fi coverage anytime and anywhere on campus.

3) The third strength lies in our deep collaboration with our partners to better create value for customers and grow together.

We have established OpenLabs in many cities worldwide, including Bangkok and Singapore, and closely work with global ecosystem partners to jointly develop innovative and customised industry solutions. We share them with differentiated, scenario-based products, as well as more effective and collaborative IT tools. This enables our industry partners to quickly build AI capabilities, making it easier for them to develop AI algorithms and applications to address industry-specific challenges and thus support customers' business success.

We have seen many incredible stories of digital and intelligent transformation generated across this great region, and we are proud be part of this amazing journey.

At Macao University of Science and Technology, our full-stack data centre is supporting Macao's first scientific satellite project to work on science’s cutting-edge, such as the Earth's magnetic, Earth's dynamo mechanism and so on.

In Pattaya, our smart transportation solutions provide a better experience for all, while smart lighting guides every resident home.

We hope to see many more such stories in the near future, and by establishing Asia-Pacific as a pinnacle of digital and intelligent infrastructure, we are breaking new ground to bring about another Asia-Pacific Miracle in the intelligent era.