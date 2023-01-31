GlobalConnect Carrier
GlobalConnect Carrier confirms the promotion of Pär Jansson, current head of sales to the role of senior vice president of GlobalConnect Carrier (GCC).
GlobalConnect Carrier has entered into an agreement with ConnectiviTree to provide a dark fibre network, long haul and access services in Northern Europe.
Abu Dhabi-owned Mubadala Investment Company has bought a stake in Scandinavian carrier GlobalConnect from Swedish investor EQT.
July 2022, saw GlobalConnect confirm to Capacity Media, news of its new subsea cable system, Digital E4, begin installation between Sweden and the Danish Island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.
GlobalConnect has confirmed to Capacity another milestone in the development of its Digital E4 'super mega fibre cable' connecting Berlin to Haparanda in northern Sweden.
Saf Malik speaks to Par Jansson, head of carrier sales at GlobalConnect Carrier, about the company's digital highway, how it is serving its customers and GlobalConnect's plans for 2023.
GlobalConnect's new subsea cable system 'Digital E4', has begun installation between Sweden and the Danish Island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.
GlobalConnect has been contracted to connect the North Sea Energy Island, as Denmark looks to create a "cross-border digital hub" that will meet the connectivity needs of large operators, hyperscalers and, by extension, consumers.
GlobalConnect Group says cyber threats and its one-stop shop offering paved the way for new deals in 2021.
Whether it’s new centres of connectivity or new buying behaviours, the Nordics and wider European continent are changing. So too is EQT’s GlobalConnect, but for Regina Donato Dahlström the changes don’t end there. Melanie Mingas has the details
Northern European operator GlobalConnect Carrier is upgrading its international network to 800Gbps.
GlobalConnect has become the latest ICT firm to join the UN Global Compact initiative, a global scheme whereby private companies submit annual reports on their progress across human rights, labour law, environment and anti-corruption.
GlobalConnect Denmark has agreed to acquire Danish broadband provider Wizer, which has fibre infrastructure covering approximately 20,000 homes in the country.
GlobalConnect has reached a new milestone in the deployment of its network across Northern Europe, passing 100,000km to claim the title of the largest interconnected network in the region.
GlobalConnect Sweden has entered an agreement with Telenor Sweden, to acquire communications operator Open Universe and Telenor Sweden’s SDU fibre assets for SEK 3 billion ($330 million).
GlobalConnect Carrier is building a new high-capacity freeway between the Nordics and Central Europe that promises virtually unlimited bandwidth. CEO Regina Donato Dahlström tells Melanie Mingas about the developments driving the business case
Former TDC executive Carsten Bryder has left EQT’s Nordic fibre and data centre company GlobalConnect, where he was COO.
During the coming 12 months GlobalConnect says it will start deploying a “mega capacity” fibre cable from the very north of Sweden all the way to Berlin.
