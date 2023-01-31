Pär Jansson takes the helm at GlobalConnect Carrier

Jansson is to succeed Regina Donato Dahlström who has left the role at GlobalConnect to 'pursue new and future endeavors'.

"I am excited to lead GlobalConnect Carrier, the leading Carrier in the Nordics providing backbone network to Carriers and OTT players in the region as well as running the largest fiber network in the Nordics," said Jansson.

"I think 2023 will be a very interesting year with lots going in the market. We see opportunities in an ever-increasing demand for digital infrastructure in Northern Europe and we want to attract the many players currently leaving old data centre infrastructure looking to expand into new & larger locations."

Jansson has been with GlobalConnect since 2015 where he has held various roles. He comes from a long background in the telecom & carrier industry from before Global Connect in BT OnePhone in the UK where he was chief commercial officer.

In related news, earlier this month GlobalConnect Carrier has entered into an agreement with ConnectiviTree to provide a dark fibre network, long haul and access services in Northern Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, GlobalConnect and ConnectiviTree will also enter into a long-term cooperation on such projects including data centres in the Nordics and expansion into additional geographical areas.

“We are happy to enter into this agreement with ConnectiviTree, to create a strong international offering delivering Dark Fiber and providing Long Haul and Access services in and out of Northern Europe," said Jansson at the time.