GlobalConnect Carrier boosts Swedish speed to 800Gbps

The company said this would enable its network to offer a full suite of carrier services with more than 100,000km of fibre and 3,300 access nodes.

Martin Højriis Kristensen (pictured), market director of the company, said: “GlobalConnect continues its rapid acceleration of digitising Northern Europe and selecting technology vendors with innovative advancements to help us meet the needs of our customers.”

For this project it has turned to Infinera and early trials have achieved error-free transmission at 800Gbps over 770km on its international backbone between the Swedish cities of Stockholm and Malmö.

The company, owned by Swedish investor EQT and created from a merger between GlobalConnect and IP-Only in early 2020, said it is also using Infinera ICE6 technology over its Swedish national backbone network, built using Infinera’s XTM Series metro and regional packet optical platform.

Højriis said: “This achievement with Infinera marks a key milestone for us as we continue to upgrade our network. With technologies like ICE6, Infinera will continue to play a key role in our network evolution.”

Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Infinera, said: “Delivering open optical solutions is a foundation of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to demonstrate this on GlobalConnect’s live international and national backbone networks.”