Telecoms unite under Aduna for API push with Vonage veteran at the helm

Announced in September 2024 , Aduna — from the Latin word for many entities uniting as one — will offer simplified access to network APIs to empower developers to innovate faster and with greater flexibility.

Bartolo, most recently chief operating officer at Vonage, will assume the role later this month. He brings extensive experience, including driving an impressive 11-fold increase in annual recurring revenue during his tenure at Avaya, where he spearheaded the company's transition to a software-as-a-service business model.

“Aduna is at the forefront of the next technology wave,” Bartolo said. “Providing developers with ubiquitous access to open, programmable network functionality through common APIs will empower them to innovate at global hyperscale and drive value creation for enterprises, their customers and the telecom industry.

“These new and more advanced applications will create better customer experiences, open new revenue streams, work seamlessly anywhere in the world, and provide businesses with innovative and differentiating ways to operate.”

Aduna’s formation saw leading global operators, including (but not limited to) Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, T-Mobile, and Ericsson offer a global API platform that would allow developers to build applications capable of functioning across any network.

Ericsson retains a 50% stake in the venture, with the telecom operators will share the remaining equity.

“Bartolo is a recognised global technology leader with a proven track record in driving successful strategy execution in fast-moving businesses,” Niklas Heuveldop, head of the business area for global communications platforms at Ericsson. “His unique cross-industry expertise across the technology, operational and business domains positions him exceptionally well to deliver on Aduna’s vision.”

The closing of the venture is expected later this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Other operators, such as Three Sweden (Hi3G Access), are in discussions about joining.

