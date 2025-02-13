Aduna
Japanese telco KDDI Corp is the latest operator to back Aduna, the telecom industry’s API joint venture.
Aduna, a collaboration between Ericsson and several leading telecom companies, has teamed up with Infobip to boost demand within its ecosystem.
Sinch has partnered with Aduna, the telecom industry's API venture, to expand access to secure mobile network capabilities.
The telecom industry's new venture, uniting giants to deliver network APIs on a global scale, now has a name and a CEO: Aduna and Anthony Bartolo.
The newly formed company is set to transform the telecom industry by offering network APIs on a global scale, unlocking monetisation opportunities
