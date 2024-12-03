French operators join forces to combat online fraud through new network APIs

This initiative, part of the global GSMA Open Gateway programme, marks France as the first country to introduce the KYC Match API collaboratively across all major operators.

The APIs, KYC Match and SIM Swap, developed under the CAMARA standard, are designed to provide app developers and businesses with enhanced tools to verify customer identities and prevent account takeover fraud.

The KYC Match API enables businesses to cross-check customer data with mobile operator records without sharing personal identifiable information, ensuring both privacy and security.

SIM Swap detects recent SIM card changes, helping financial institutions identify potential fraud during transactions.

“Bouygues Telecom is delighted to launch these new APIs in CAMARA format. This reflects our ability to innovate and work jointly with other French operators to protect our customers from fraud,” said Chrystel Abadie Truchet, deputy general manager at Bouygues Telecom.

These APIs address rising fraud concerns as digital identity theft in France has surged by 40% in the past four years, and 80% of companies report fraud attempts.

With a 37% increase in online transactions since the pandemic, these measures are critical in safeguarding consumers and businesses.

Henry Calvert, head of networks at the GSMA said: “This aligned market launch of CAMARA APIs from France’s leading operators will make it easier to keep people safe from the growing threat of fraud.”

Additional APIs, such as number verification, are also in development to enhance authentication processes further.

The operators aim to launch these services commercially in the first half of 2025, with plans to expand discussions at events such as Apidays Paris and MWC Barcelona.

Rui Frazao, CTO of Free - Group Iliad added: “The combination of advanced 5G and APIs opens mobile networks for new use cases across industries like fintech, mobility, gaming, and entertainment.”

This unified effort underscores the operators’ commitment to advancing fraud prevention while enabling seamless developer access to network capabilities.

