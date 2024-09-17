GSMA launches responsible AI roadmap with 18 MNOs

As the global telecom sector moves towards AI-driven operations, the roadmap is designed to help companies assess their current use of AI, identify future needs, and implement best practices for responsible AI development.

Research from McKinsey states that the overall opportunity derived from the use of AI within telecoms is set to be as high as US$680 billion over the next 15-20 years.

The GSMA roadmap, developed on the insights derived from McKinsey, is the “first time a whole sector has committed to a common approach to AI”, the firm says.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA said: “The transformative potential of AI has long been apparent but its integration in our work and our lives must be done in a responsible and transparent way for it to be truly effective and sustainable.

“This roadmap will now empower more MNOs to embrace AI in the knowledge they, in line with the whole sector, are doing so responsibly and ethically.

“Responsible AI is the right way to explore and unlock the many opportunities the technology presents, and the telecoms industry is proud to lead the way as the first sector to commit to this approach – we hope others will follow our example.”

The development of the roadmap follows the well-established commitments of several mobile network operators (MNOs) to ensure the exploration and integration of AI within their work has been done in ethical and responsible ways.

Following industry consultation, the GSMA has taken these approaches and combined them with existing global regulations, recommendations and standards from international organisations including the OECD, and the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI to create a roadmap for the whole industry to align on the use of RAI.

In total, 18 MNOs have committed to the roadmap as a way of tracking, maintaining and improving their responsible use of AI following significant industry involvement in the consultation and development process.

José María Álvarez-Pallete López, Chair of the GSMA board and chairman and CEO of Telefónica said: “The speed with which AI has now become a central part of tech and telecoms operations demonstrates its power and undoubted value, but also the risks we must consider as an industry and the need to include ethics at the heart of AI to prevent its uncontrolled development.

“It is crucial for us all to ensure responsible guidelines for the use of AI are implemented now, and it is great to see the telecoms industry leading the way on this with the GSMA’s new roadmap.”

