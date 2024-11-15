Telefónica, MasOrange, Vodafone launch Open Gateway API lab to drive innovation

The lab is designed to act as a developer-ready environment for businesses to leverage telco applications through standardised APIs.

The operator-created lab aims to accelerate the adoption of interoperable APIs and create use cases to foster open innovation.

“Thanks to this collaboration, we will create an innovation environment with specific use cases that enhance multi-operator cooperation, an essential component of the Open Gateway initiative,” said Irene Bernal, director of product and strategy for Telefónica Open Gateway.

The newly launched lab is part of the Open Gateway, a global initiative led by the GSMA to transform networks into more open, programmable platforms.

The group plans to launch testbeds to reach a consensus on the deployment of APIs, while also fostering open discussions for both business and technological innovation.

The lab will offer tools and technical support to help businesses to advantage of multi-operator network capabilities.

Víctor del Pozo, general manager of innovation, alliances and new services at MasOrange, said the initiative “represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecommunications sector designs and markets new mobile applications and digital services.”

“For the first time, a strategic innovation project is proposed within a global and disruptive initiative such as Open Gateway and it is done jointly with very relevant operators at a European level who are also part of the i2CAT board of trustees,” said Sergi Figuerola, director of i2CAT. “On a technical level, the laboratory will allow us to transfer our cutting-edge knowledge in technological research to the network platforms market, demonstrating the transformative potential of public-private collaborations."

