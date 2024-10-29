Ericsson, MasOrange launch open network project to boost 5G in Spain

Ericsson will support the consolidation of Orange Spain and MásMóvil following the pair's merger to become MasOrange.

Ericsson will integrate its network transformation products into the pair's existing networks to provide MasOrange greater flexibility and scalability in its combined network operations and service delivery.

Subscribe today for free

“This collaboration with Ericsson represents a decisive moment not only for MasOrange, but also for [the] European telecommunications industry as a whole and for the Spanish market, as we lead the development of OpenRAN and we lay the foundation for an open and programmable mobile infrastructure that will drive technological advances and sustainable growth,” said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MasOrange

The five-year OpenRAN partnership will see MasOrange leverage Ericsson Radio System products to enhance its network capabilities.

The deal also covers what the pair described as “extensive deployment” of Ericsson’s 5G Massive MIMO Time Division Duplex (TDD), which involves using multiple antennas to send and receive data at the same time.

The antennas are compatible with OpenRAN and will boost both network capacity and user experience by allowing for greater data transmission through multiple spatial channels.

The project will also include network optimisation and densification — the process of adding more network nodes and sites to increase network performance, coverage and capacity — which Ericsson said will help MasOrange address the growing demand for 5G services in urban and rural areas, and in large venues such as stadiums.

“With this agreement, we look at the future where high-performance and differentiated networks will be key to digitalising enterprises and society,” said Jenny Lindqvist, SVP and head of market area for Europe and Latin America at Ericsson. “Our vision for the industry is based on open and programmable networks with capabilities that are exposed through network APIs and leveraged by an ecosystem of developers – driving rapid innovation and growth.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson, Singtel partner to streamline network service procurement

Ericsson and Wipro drive ODIDO’s billing overhaul