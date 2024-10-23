Ericsson, Singtel partner to streamline network service procurement
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ericsson, Singtel partner to streamline network service procurement

Ben Wodecki
October 23, 2024 10:34 AM
Digital concept of network transformation and monitoring

Ericsson has teamed up with Singtel to offer operators and enterprise customers a streamlined way to procure new network services.

The combined solution connects Singtel’s Paragon platform and Ericsson’s Service Orchestration and Assurance platform to make it easier for customers to acquire new network solutions.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“Breaking through challenges experienced by enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) alike when it comes to the creation and adoption of new and valuable 5G-enabled services is a clear priority in the global telecoms market today,” said Mats Karlsson, head of the solution area business and operations support systems at Ericsson.

Ericsson and Singtel contend that manual provisioning of network services is often too complex or costly to develop for operators.

The joint offering is designed to help customers order and manage their own communications services in a low-friction environment that’s automated to support a wide range of use cases.

“We see in this collaboration with Singtel the potential for greatly increased interest, uptake and profitability of 5G services for enterprises,” Karlsson said.

“The combined offering will enable seamless roll out of Paragon’s advanced network and edge capabilities to global CSPs to enable them [to] monetise their infrastructure rapidly,” said Manoj Prasanna Kumar, chief technology officer at Singtel Digital InfraCo.

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson, Vodafone and Qualcomm trial mmWave tech to boost UK connectivity

Singtel debuts 5G network slicing for enterprises

Topics

NewsNetwork TransformationServices
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe