Ericsson, Singtel partner to streamline network service procurement

The combined solution connects Singtel’s Paragon platform and Ericsson’s Service Orchestration and Assurance platform to make it easier for customers to acquire new network solutions.

“Breaking through challenges experienced by enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) alike when it comes to the creation and adoption of new and valuable 5G-enabled services is a clear priority in the global telecoms market today,” said Mats Karlsson, head of the solution area business and operations support systems at Ericsson.

Ericsson and Singtel contend that manual provisioning of network services is often too complex or costly to develop for operators.

The joint offering is designed to help customers order and manage their own communications services in a low-friction environment that’s automated to support a wide range of use cases.

“We see in this collaboration with Singtel the potential for greatly increased interest, uptake and profitability of 5G services for enterprises,” Karlsson said.

“The combined offering will enable seamless roll out of Paragon’s advanced network and edge capabilities to global CSPs to enable them [to] monetise their infrastructure rapidly,” said Manoj Prasanna Kumar, chief technology officer at Singtel Digital InfraCo.

