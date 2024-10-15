Singtel debuts 5G network slicing for enterprises

The move, powered by User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP), enables businesses to allocate bandwidth to critical applications, ensuring smooth operations even in congested network environments.

URSP, deployed via the Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform, allows companies greater control over network resources, helping them support mission-critical applications such as disaster recovery and incident response.

As a result, this technology is also highly beneficial for organisations with hybrid workforces, allowing them to prioritise communication and collaboration tools for productivity, the technology giant revealed.

Singtel Singapore CEO, Mr Ng Tian Chong, said: “We’re proud of this achievement as implementing URSP requires eco-system alignment - support from the network, operating systems and mobile device management platforms and more – which isn’t an easy feat.

"URSP is a gamechanger that allows organisations to tap into the advanced features of the 5G network to meet their specific needs.

“The high degree of customisability is easy for businesses to implement and enhances customer engagement while driving costs down. Every organisation can benefit from this technology.”

This comes as Samsung has become the first device manufacturer to support URSP, with its Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 now URSP-ready.

Through Samsung’s Knox Manage platform, IT administrators can assign additional bandwidth to critical apps and users.

Samsung Electronics, president, Dennis Jang added “Connectivity advancements like network slicing can be transformative in the digital age, as more businesses require stable network for communication and productivity needs.

“This is even more crucial as we embrace more digital services that rely heavily on network connectivity. Through this partnership, we hope to offer seamless, dedicated and reliable experiences for enterprises on our Galaxy devices with Samsung Knox, complemented with Singtel’s continuous innovation to create new possibilities with 5G.”

