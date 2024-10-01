Google to invest $1bn to build data centre in Thailand

Google will invest 36 billion baht (US$1 billion) to build a data centre to support the growing demand for AI and cloud services in Southeast Asia.

“Thailand is fast becoming a digital hub in Southeast Asia, propelled by a talented workforce and investments in technology infrastructure from industry leaders like Google,” said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Google’s Thai data centre will be located in Chonburi, a coastal region in the east of the country, some 126 km south of the capital Bangkok.

The site in Chonburi will support digital services such as Google Search, Maps, and Workspace.

The data centre will also support Google’s Cloud Region in Thailand, located in Bangkok, which local businesses and public sector firms can use to tap into low-latency AI and on-demand processing services.

“Google's investment in its data centre and cloud region in Chonburi and Bangkok, respectively, coupled with growing Thai expertise in cloud computing and AI, are perfectly aligned with our national Cloud First Policy,” Prime Minister Shinawatra added. “This synergy will accelerate the development of innovative digital services and in turn unlock economic opportunities and enhance the quality of life for all Thais.”

In a post on Google’s Thailand blog, the company claimed the data centre investment would contribute 140 billion baht (US$4.2 billion) to Thailand's GDP by 2029, creating an average of 14,000 jobs per year from 2025 to 2029.

“Google’s investment in infrastructure in Thailand is a significant step in expanding opportunities for Thais in the digital age. This investment will help Thai businesses, innovators and communities to tap into the power of cloud and AI technologies,” said Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google.

“Google’s commitment to making digital skills accessible for all will help drive economic growth and pave the way for a brighter digital future where people and organisations in Thailand have equal opportunities.”

