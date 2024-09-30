Google breaks ground on $2bn South Carolina data centres

The tech giant also announced a $1.3 billion expansion of its Berkeley County facility.

In addition to these projects, Google is securing energy deals to power the facilities and making significant contributions to local energy efficiency and conservation efforts.

The centres are expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months, further boosting the state’s digital infrastructure.

Audrey Van Bellegham, director of product strategy and operations, global data centres at Google wrote on LinkedIn: "I'm honored to have represented Google and announce the $3.3 billion investment in South Carolina data center campuses yesterday.

"Thank you to Governor McMaster South Carolina Governor's Office, Dorchester County Council Chairman S. Todd Friddle, the members of the state legislators, and regional and municipal leaders."

According to the South Carolina Daily Gazette, construction on the data centres will take a year to 18 months.

