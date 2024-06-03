Google completes fourth Singapore data centre

The announcement was made at its Sustainable Data Centers event held at Google’s headquarters in Mapletree Business City.

The news comes as Singapore's government has announced it will increase the power available for data centres in the country.

Google launched its first data centre in Singapore in 2013, its second in 2017 and then its third in 2021.

The fourth data centre was completed in May and around US$5 billion was spent on its technical infrastructure.

Senior minister of State Dr Janil Puthucheary said of the announcement: “This challenge [of sustainability] is not unique to Singapore; eventually, all of us, wherever we are in the world, are going to be faced with these constraints.”

“Because of who we are, we are determined to turn these constraints into an opportunity to innovate and capture value from the growth of sustainable data centres.”

“We are committed to growing the data centre sector in Singapore by being more sustainable.”

Last week, Google said it would invest $2 billion in Malaysia to develop its first data centre in the country.