Google to invest $850m in Uruguay data centre

The move reinforces the technology giant’s commitment to fostering opportunities through digital skills training, expanding infrastructure to drive economic development and promoting a more sustainable future.

As a result, the company is partnering with local universities in the area, including the Universidad Tecnológica (UTEC) and the Universidad de Montevideo (UM), to integrate technology content into relevant courses and upskill students, equipping them with necessary digital skills.

In a blog post, Google, stated: "We hope our new data centre in Canelones will be a significant contribution to the professional and technological development of Uruguay and the entire region.”

The technology giant's first data centre in Latin America was established in Quilicura, near Santiago, in 2015, with an initial investment of $150 million and an additional $140 million being spent in 2018 to expand the facility.

Meanwhile,the Alphabet-owned company is also reportedly exploring constructing a large data centre in Vietnam.

The move would mark the first major investment by the technology firm in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to reports, Google is considering establishing a "hyperscale" data centre near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's southern economic hub.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed, but it would be a significant boost for Vietnam, with the site potentially being operational by 2027.

The news comes as Google has been denied permission to construct another data centre in Dublin, Ireland.

South Dublin County Council refused the technology giant’s request for planning permission for a 72,400 sq m building at the Grange Castle Business Park.

In its decision, the council expressed concerns about the potential burden on the national power grid, stating that there is currently “insufficient capacity in the electricity network” and a “lack of significant on-site renewable energy” to power the data centre once it was expected to become operational in 2027.

It also cited the lack of transparency regarding Google’s Power Purchase Agreements in Ireland and the absence of a connection to the nearby district heating network as contributing factors.

