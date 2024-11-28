Cloudbear taps Nokia data centre tech to support custom hosting services
Ben Wodecki
November 28, 2024 09:27 AM
Nokia company logo displayed on smartphone in front of Nokia's logo blurred out behind it on a white background

Nokia has been chosen by Dutch hosting services provider Cloudbear to provide data centre solutions to support its customised hosting services.

Nokia's data centre fabric switching and gateway router deployments will enable Cloudbear to offer hosting services that meet specific customer requirements.

Cloudbear will also use Nokia’s 7220 IXR-D series platforms to connect to new data centre locations.

“The flexibility and reliability of Nokia’s networking solutions allow us to bring services faster to market and with great efficiency, ensuring our customers benefit from high-quality, secure services,” said Marlin Cremers, co-founder of Cloudbear. “Working with Nokia, we were able to satisfy all our data centre networking requirements from a single vendor.”

Beyond technologies, Cloudbear will also be able to leverage Nokia’s community offerings, including its SR Linux Discord channel to obtain answers to questions about its implementation at speed.

“This partnership highlights how Nokia’s complete data centre solution from fabric switching to other essential IP networking capabilities can be leveraged to unlock the next generation of hosting services delivered by companies like Cloudbear,” said Matthieu Bourguignon, SVP and head of Europe for Nokia’s network infrastructure business.

