Nokia expands 5-year partnership with Microsoft Azure for data centre networking

In a move that leverages the telecoms giant’s data centre networking solutions to enhance the scalability and reliability of Azure's global data centres, the partnership will extend to more than 30 countries, positioning as a strategic supplier for Microsoft's global cloud infrastructure.

Nokia will continue providing its custom top-of-rack switch, widely used across the Azure network. Its SONiC-based routers and switches will be deployed in new data centre and help Microsoft upgrade from 100GE to 400GE in existing facilities.

This will support growing traffic demands with Nokia’s reliable, high-performance networking.

Meanwhile, deployment of the Nokia 7250 IXR-10e will begin in February next year.

Nokia, senior vice president and general manager of IP networks business, Vach Kompella, said: “We are pleased to move to the next phase of our relationship with Microsoft by expanding the agreement’s product scope, geographical reach and time commitment to five years.

“As a result of this new deal, Nokia will further increase the scalability and reliability of Microsoft Azure datacenters around the world. This win affirms Nokia's commitment to being a strategic supplier for tier one hyperscaler companies, and highlights that our multi-year strategic investments and approach have put us on the right trajectory.”

Microsoft Azure Networking, technical fellow and corporate vice president, David Maltz, added: “As leaders in the advancement of cloud compute, we are continuously expanding our global footprint to support the massive growth in compute workloads.

“Over the past six years we have worked with Nokia's engineers to develop their routers running SONiC to rapidly advance our expansion at the quality our customers demand.”

