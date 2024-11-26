Nokia supports du's network slicing efforts to enhance service efficiency

The slicing trial enabled du to allocate resources using Nokia’s Network Service Platform (NSP) to tailor segments of its network to support specific user bandwidth and latency requirements.

“This cutting-edge technology empowers du to optimise resource allocation in real-time, based on demand and traffic patterns,” said Saleem Alblooshi, CTO at du. “It plays a crucial role in our monetisation strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience. As a company committed to innovation, investing in network slicing is a natural and progressive step for us."

Using network slicing, operators like du can create multiple virtualised networks on top of a shared physical network and flexibly allocate resources for optimal performance for each related deployment.

du plans to use Nokia’s slicing tools to support f services such as ultra-reliable low-latency communications for gaming and video streaming to machine-focused communications that can be used for IoT devices.

“Network slicing automates the creation, assurance, and optimisation of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability,” said Rima Manna, VP of network infrastructure sales and the Middle East and country director of the UAE at Nokia. “After investing considerable time in building such automated services, we are confident that this will significantly benefit not only du, but also all its end users.”

