Du and Paltel partner to boost UAE-Palestine telecom connectivity
Du and Paltel partner to boost UAE-Palestine telecom connectivity

Jasdip Sensi
September 10, 2024 10:06 AM
Du has announced a new partnership with Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) through the signing of the du-Pal Express Route Agreement.

As a result, the move will establish a direct, high-speed telecommunications link between the UAE and Palestine, enhancing connectivity and customer experience for both wholesale and enterprise markets.

According to the company the agreement aims "to elevate services for our wholesale & enterprise customers, driving new commercial opportunities & advancing telecom solutions across the region."

Commenting on the partnership Du, chief commercial officer, Karim Benkirane, said: “We are proud to enter this partnership with Paltel.

“The agreement springs from a shared vision for a new strategic direction that intends to leverage the market presence of both companies. This express route is poised to elevate the performance of both our wholesale and enterprise customers, cascading benefits to the broader society.”

Paltel chief business support officer, Ala Hijazi, added: “Our collaboration with du marks a pioneering endeavour for express connectivity across the Middle East. It represents a strategic leap in expanding our network capabilities, enhancing customer experiences, and reinforcing our stature as a premier telecom operator.

“This partnership embodies our commitment to advancing the telecommunications realm with professional, cutting-edge solutions for our valued customers and partners.”

