Nokia wins major O-RAN contract to support Deutsche Telekom network sites
Nokia wins major O-RAN contract to support Deutsche Telekom network sites

Ben Wodecki
November 27, 2024 01:00 PM
Nokia logo

Nokia secured the rights to support more than 3,000 Deutsche Telekom sites as the operator of its large-scale O-RAN network in Germany.

The deal will see Nokia supply equipment from its O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale portfolio to support DT’s mass rollout of O-RAN tech in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany.

It marks Nokia's return as a supplier to Europe’s largest network.

The deal will see Nokia’s modular, high-capacity baseband solutions with Fujitsu supplying its O-RAN-compliant mid-band remote radio head products.

Nokia’s AI-powered MantaRay NM solution will also be used to cover network monitoring, management, and optimisation.

“This deal is further evidence of our significant commitment to multi-vendor Open RAN and ensuring we have greater supplier choice for radio access networks,” said Abdu Mudesir, group CTO and managing director of technology Germany at DT. “The network performance in the already implemented area is delivering the best customer experience. And now together with Nokia, we look forward to scaling up Open RAN in Germany.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said: “While others talk about doing Open RAN, Nokia is actually doing it and doing it on a grand scale. We are proud to have been chosen because of our technology leadership, innovative product portfolio, and open approach.”

