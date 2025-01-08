AWS to invest $5bn in Thailand with new cloud region launch

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region will feature three Availability Zones (AZs), each of which are fully isolated partitions of AWS’ infrastructure, supported by several data centre sites.

AWS claimed the new cloud region would support more than 11,000 jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain and add around $10 billion to Thailand’s GDP.

“The launch of the AWS Region in Thailand will enable Thai organisations to access secure and high-quality cloud services, allowing us to build on business opportunities in the market,” said Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Digital Economy and Society.

AWS services have been used by businesses in Thailand since 2006, though the creation of the new dedicated region is designed to drive innovation in the Southeast Asian nation.

Each of the new AZs will feature independent power, cooling, and security and will be connected to national backbone networks via high-speed fibre optic networks.

AWS said offering multiple AZs would provide Thai customers with the ability to build high-availability applications with data stored locally while providing low latency to their end users.

The launch of the region aligns with the country’s Cloud First policy to overhaul the country’s digital backbone, including mandating government agencies prioritise cloud services for their IT needs.

Dr. Asis Unyapoth, EVP of Thailand’s Digital Government Agency said the new cloud region would provide the government with “resources to innovate and deliver essential services to our citizens.”

“We are confident that AWS's commitment to cloud security standards will ensure the protection of our sensitive data, enabling us to leverage the power of the cloud with peace of mind,” Unyapoth added.

“Having AWS data centres located in Thailand will drive innovation, enhance productivity, advance our economy, and encourage more investment in the country,” said Vatsun Thirapatarapong, country manager of AWS Thailand. “I am excited by the opportunities AWS cloud infrastructure brings to Thailand and the contribution we can make towards advancing Thailand’s digital ambitions.”

AWS has joined Google and Microsoft in investing in Thailand as the hyperscale giants look to expand their cloud and AI infrastructures to meet increased demand.

Beyond Thailand, AWS has earmarked £8 billion (US$9.9 billion) to expand in the UK , $15 billion in Japan , and more than $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia .

