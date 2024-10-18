e& and AWS partner in $1bn deal to drive cloud innovation in the Middle East

Together, the two companies aim to provide a robust infrastructure that addresses the region's demand for secure, compliant digital solutions.

At the heart of the partnership is a six-year, $1 billion-plus agreement to accelerate cloud-based innovation and digital transformation.

Through this partnership AWS and e& will offer cloud services such as storage, computing, networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Meanwhile, with access to AWS’s portfolio of over 200 services, e& will enhance platforms like Starzplay Arabia and Careem, and expand AI and Smart Home services for customers across the region.

e& customers will also be able to earn Smiles points when shopping on Amazon.

Small and medium-sized businesses will also be supported by e& and will gain access to the AWS Marketplace, broadening cloud accessibility and enabling them to discover and manage software on AWS.

e& group CEO, Hatem Dowidar, said: “This agreement with AWS demonstrates our shared long-term strategic goal to create an ecosystem that supports today’s digital needs and lays the foundation for future growth.

"We are enabling businesses across the region to lead in an AI-powered, data-driven economy. By investing in both critical infrastructure and talent development, we’re again supporting the region’s economy, digital resilience, and, most importantly, its people, who will be instrumental in realizing the UAE’s vision of becoming a world-leading digital powerhouse.”

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2031, AWS and e& will also focus on developing local talent by training thousands of individuals, including UAE nationals, in cloud technologies and AI.

Tanuja Randery, VP, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, AWS, added: “This collaboration marks another significant step in our ongoing investment in the UAE, which has emerged as an international force driving innovation.

"Our partnership with e& underscores AWS’s deep commitment to both the UAE and the wider Middle East, particularly in fast-tracking UAE Vision 2031.

"Our security infrastructure and expertise in AI and ML empowers public sector organizations, regulated industries, and enterprises with the tools they need to innovate securely and drive progress across the region.”

