e& launches CPaaS service

The company formerly known as Etisalat said that the service will customise and end-user customer experience journey with seamless, multi-channel communications.

CPaaS enables real-time communication capabilities with a cloud-based delivery model, which helps businesses to accelerate their digital transformation programmes by enhancing and personalising customer engagement.

CPaaS replaces legacy infrastructure and interfaces, considered a barrier for organisation hoping to provide quality communication services.

"We are launching engageX, our CPaaS offering, to elevate the quality of customer experience provided by enterprises and government entities in the region. engageX will elevate the CPaaS ecosystem, building on strategic partnerships with industry leaders, end-to-end professional service including developers' advocacy and consultancy," said Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 05% of global enterprises will use API-enabled CPaaS offerings to uplevel their digital competitiveness.

The global CPaaS market is expected to grow by US$10.19 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85%.

e& says its engage solution is in line with its enterprise vision to help businesses and governments to embrace new technology, drive real transformation and create intelligent value by adjusting the solutions to suit customer requirements.