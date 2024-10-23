Freshwave promotes ex-Nokia exec as first CCO

Olive has been with the connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider for over five years, having held the position of account director, where she was responsible for managing the firm’s relationships with all four UK mobile network operators (MNOs) across the company’s entire portfolio.

In her new role, Olive will continue to lead the company’s relationships with the MNOs and will also be overseeing the entire Freshwave sales team.

Olive has over 25 years of experience in the telecoms industry, having held senior positions at Nokia, Chive and Arquiva.

Subscribe today for free

She joined Nokia in 2001, as a service solution manager, before climbing the ranks to become head of sales, global services of Europe and Vodafone’s customer business team, a position she held for over two years.

Freshwave CEO, Simon Frumkin, said: “An increasing number of the projects we’re working on with our customers demand a blend of connectivity solutions that span the entirety of Freshwave’s services.

“We felt that the time was right to streamline the sales force so that we could enhance our response to these customer changes, and I’m delighted that Sharon is joining the executive team as CCO. She has an incredible track record at Freshwave of working collaboratively and proactively to drive great results for our customers and I’m confident she will be a valuable addition to Freshwave’s board as we continue to set the pace in the industry.”

Olive added: “I joined Freshwave because I’m a passionate believer in the benefits assured connectivity brings to society and was impressed with the vision that Freshwave had in leveraging the neutral host approach to do things differently in the industry.

“The past five years have been extremely rewarding and I’m excited about the opportunities this new role will provide myself and the company as we continue to work in new ways to solve the complex connectivity challenges of our customers.

"I’m pleased I’ll continue to lead our relationships with the MNOs who are our valued partners in developing industry-leading firsts. I'm excited to work even more closely with the Freshwave sales and leadership teams to benefit our customers and shareholders.”

RELATED STORIES

UK government infra executive leaps across to Freshwave

Freshwave names former BT exec Tom Bennett as CTO