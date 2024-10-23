GlobalNet expands European reach with new 1,200km Baltic Sea fibre link

The new fibre link connects Equinix’s SK1 data centre in Stockholm to the Speedbone site in Berlin, cutting latency between the two European hubs to just 12 milliseconds.

“The new Stockholm-Berlin fibre connection, combined with our completed dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) rings in Central Europe, significantly strengthens our network and improves service speed and reliability,” said Alex Surkoff, business development director at GlobalNet. “With capacities up to 400G and complete channel redundancy, our customers can enjoy uninterrupted service, ensuring reliable connectivity at all times.”

The addition of the Stockholm-Berlin link is part of GlobalNet’s ambitious European expansion project. In 2025, it plans to add new routes connecting Bratislava to Sofia via Budapest and Belgrade.

Earlier this year, GlobalNet added two new ring routes connecting Frankfurt to Prague via cities including Munich, Bratislava, and Warsaw which were constructed in just nine months.

The ISP also recently established key Points of Presence in Prague, Bratislava, Zurich , and most recently, London, further enhancing connectivity and extending its reach throughout the continent.

GlobalNet’s latest route spans under the Baltic Sea, which Surkoff suggested was no easy feat: “The technical and environmental challenges of laying fibre through the Baltic Sea were considerable, but our team overcame them with professionalism and dedication.

“I want to personally thank everyone involved for their tireless work on this project.”

