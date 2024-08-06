GlobalNet’s DATAIX unveils PoP in France
Saf Malik
August 06, 2024 11:24 AM
France map NEW.jpg

DATAIX, the Dutch internet exchange (IX) network backbone provider GlobalNet, confirms its expansion into Western Europe with a new point-of-presence in Marseille, France.

The PoP was launched at the Digital Realty MRS3 data centre, located at Enceinte Portuaire, Porte 4, 13015, Marseille, France.

DATAIX network members gain direct access to regional digital infrastructure and ecosystems within a global IX network spread over 70 points across Eurasia.

This strategic expansion strengthens GlobalNet's network capabilities in the Mediterranean region, an important internet hub boasting extensive cable connections.

“We are excited to bring our robust infrastructure of services to Marseille,” said Alex Surkoff, director of business development at DATAIX. “Marseille's position as a key internet hub for Southern Europe and the Middle East makes this PoP a pivotal addition to our network.

“The new PoP will play a critical role in enhancing regional and international connectivity for our customers.”

The new site will serve as a “crucial hub”, offering robust connectivity solutions including IP-Transit and DATAIX services via, 10G, 40G and 100G ports.

The company says it remains committed to its rapid expansion strategy, with further developments expected to enhance connectivity and digital service capabilities across Europe and Asia.

Topics

Infrastructure and NetworksDATAIXNewsData Centres
