GlobalNet launches first Austria PoP

Located at the Digital Realty VE2 data centre, the new PoP features a range of connectivity and capacity services, such as IP Transit, DATAIX Internet Exchange, DWDM, and Wavelength services.

Meanwhile, it is fully integrated into GlobalNet's fibre optic backbone and connects to the Equinix FR5 internet hub in Frankfurt through ROADM nodes in Stuttgart and Munich. This route uses advanced DWDM technology, allowing scalable capacity from 10G to 400G.

The move supports GlobalNet’s strategy of providing comprehensive network coverage across the region.

GlobalNet business development director, Alex Surkoff, said: “The establishment of our presence in Austria marks a pivotal milestone in our global strategy to expand our DWDM network and connectivity services across Europe. This unique hub positions us to attract and manage diverse traffic flows throughout the region.

“By launching a presence in Austria, we are now positioned to serve a broader range of customers in Central and Southern Europe, as well as the Balkans. The Vienna PoP is a crucial addition to our network, enabling us to extend our services to new markets, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.”

