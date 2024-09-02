GlobalNet boosts network with Zurich PoP
GlobalNet boosts network with Zurich PoP

Saf Malik
September 02, 2024 11:46 AM
Zurich.jpg

GlobalNet/DATAIX has established a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Zurich, marking the company’s first entry into Switzerland.

The PoP is situated at the Equinix ZH4 data centre and is set to function as an important internet hub, providing connectivity solutions including IP-Transit and DATAIX internet exchange (IX) services via 1G, 40G and 100G ports.

“This expansion into Zurich is a strategic step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our network presence across Europe,” said Alex Surkoff, business development director at GlobalNet.

“The integration of the Zurich PoP with our existing infrastructure, particularly the high-capacity routes recently established in Frankfurt, ensures that our clients benefit from robust, low-latency connections throughout the region.”

The new PoP is integrated with GlobalNet’s fibre-optic backbone through a connecting to the Frankfurt PoP at Equinix FR5.

The backbone route passes through the ROADM node in Stuttgart, supporting further network expansion into Central Europe.

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and NetworksGlobalNetEuropeToday Top Story
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
